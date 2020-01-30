Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2951
Still Waters
Another cold grey rainy day so this is from earlier this week on the one day it didn't rain. The geese were peaceful and didn't immediately swim to the far side when I approached.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6571
photos
305
followers
137
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th January 2020 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
geese
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close