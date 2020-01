First Forsythia - Now Japonica. Spring Must Surely Be Coming

Best on black. Was driving home from the post office grumbling to myself about another cold, grey, rainy day - when out of the corner of my eye I spotted a touch of pink. Fortunately, no cars coming as I backed up and it was a japonica starting to bloom. Only had 2 cars that had to go around me as I jumped out to take a shot in the rain. No idea what they were thinking :)