Previous
Next
An Oldie but Goodie by milaniet
Photo 2980

An Oldie but Goodie

This was the first teacup I started collecting at age 12 - and one of the few that wasn't broken in the many moves since. That makes it about 70 years old. Must be made of sturdy stuff.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Caroline ace
This is truly lovely, and so well done! Your teacup is beautiful. Fav
February 29th, 2020  
amyK ace
Makes a nice high key subject.
February 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely in high key! I still have the first rooster and hen that my mother in law gave me, they started my chicken collection. Sweet memories!
February 29th, 2020  
Lin ace
Beautiful
February 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise