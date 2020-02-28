Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2980
An Oldie but Goodie
This was the first teacup I started collecting at age 12 - and one of the few that wasn't broken in the many moves since. That makes it about 70 years old. Must be made of sturdy stuff.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6610
photos
302
followers
139
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Latest from all albums
2177
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th February 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
high-key
,
teacup
,
for2020
Caroline
ace
This is truly lovely, and so well done! Your teacup is beautiful. Fav
February 29th, 2020
amyK
ace
Makes a nice high key subject.
February 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely in high key! I still have the first rooster and hen that my mother in law gave me, they started my chicken collection. Sweet memories!
February 29th, 2020
Lin
ace
Beautiful
February 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close