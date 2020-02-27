Previous
Next
Looking Across the River by milaniet
Photo 2979

Looking Across the River

Better on black. Taken from the Corps Park across the river looking over at our small town. Using an older shot as I've been sick all day today - hopefully just a short term thing.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
lovely light reflections
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise