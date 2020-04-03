Previous
Next
Springtime Means Tulip Magnolias in Bloom by milaniet
Photo 3015

Springtime Means Tulip Magnolias in Bloom

But just for a short time. You've got to hit this one tree around the park quickly - or you get a lot of brown on the blooms. With all this rain, I was happy to catch it.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
826% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise