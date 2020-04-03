Sign up
Photo 3015
Springtime Means Tulip Magnolias in Bloom
But just for a short time. You've got to hit this one tree around the park quickly - or you get a lot of brown on the blooms. With all this rain, I was happy to catch it.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
pink
,
tulip-magnolia
Jean
ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2020
