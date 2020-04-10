Previous
Nobody But Me to Enjoy These
Nobody But Me to Enjoy These

A good thought for Good Friday - the Star of Bethlehem flowers have begun to bloom - and with the city mowers right behind me, I got this patch close enough to the creek bank that they were missed from being cut down. Always find them uplifting.
10th April 2020

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
