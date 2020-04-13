Sign up
Photo 3025
You Really Want to Know What I'm Thinking?
Starting to see more birds show up - even got to watch a hummingbird while I ate dinner tonight. Now to get some sunshine so I can maybe sometime catch him! Really cold today so didn't get out much with Jerik.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
1
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6664
photos
299
followers
141
following
828% complete
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
Kate
ace
He does look like he's ready to start up a conversation! Nice capture. :)
April 14th, 2020
