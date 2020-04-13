Previous
Next
You Really Want to Know What I'm Thinking? by milaniet
Photo 3025

You Really Want to Know What I'm Thinking?

Starting to see more birds show up - even got to watch a hummingbird while I ate dinner tonight. Now to get some sunshine so I can maybe sometime catch him! Really cold today so didn't get out much with Jerik.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
828% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
He does look like he's ready to start up a conversation! Nice capture. :)
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise