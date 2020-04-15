Previous
Next
Alone in the Woods by milaniet
Photo 3027

Alone in the Woods

I love dogwood in the spring, but always find them hard to shoot a decent picture of. Most of the trees I've seen have blooms that start too high. Spotted this tree right near a tall pile of gravel which I crawled up on top of - got a good view!
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise