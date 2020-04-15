Sign up
Photo 3027
Alone in the Woods
I love dogwood in the spring, but always find them hard to shoot a decent picture of. Most of the trees I've seen have blooms that start too high. Spotted this tree right near a tall pile of gravel which I crawled up on top of - got a good view!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Views
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th April 2020 12:51pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
dogwood
