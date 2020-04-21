Previous
Is This Frost Ever Going to Quit! by milaniet
Is This Frost Ever Going to Quit!

This was this morning - by mid afternoon I was in shorts. Hail and a chance of tornadoes tomorrow - This is even stranger than usual for Arkansas. Shot into the sun . Neat on black.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Milanie
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Frost?! This is a lovely image.
April 22nd, 2020  
Barb ace
Wow, Milanie! Are you in a high elevation there in Arkansas? I don't think we are even getting frost anymore here in Montana (of course, I am not living on a mountain! lol) Anyway...this is very pretty!
April 22nd, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Neat on black for sure. Don’t know if you’d be interested in a different crop...I’d crop to include just the top 1/2 or so of the flower...to include the nice sharp ice crystals on the white and about 1/3 down the orange brown knobby part. The lower parts seem soft rather than sharp but not blurred and they kind of distract my eyes
April 22nd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
That looks frost indeed. Nice light, details
April 22nd, 2020  
