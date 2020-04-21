Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
Is This Frost Ever Going to Quit!
This was this morning - by mid afternoon I was in shorts. Hail and a chance of tornadoes tomorrow - This is even stranger than usual for Arkansas. Shot into the sun . Neat on black.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
4
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6672
photos
293
followers
140
following
830% complete
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st April 2020 6:06am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
frost.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Frost?! This is a lovely image.
April 22nd, 2020
Barb
ace
Wow, Milanie! Are you in a high elevation there in Arkansas? I don't think we are even getting frost anymore here in Montana (of course, I am not living on a mountain! lol) Anyway...this is very pretty!
April 22nd, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Neat on black for sure. Don’t know if you’d be interested in a different crop...I’d crop to include just the top 1/2 or so of the flower...to include the nice sharp ice crystals on the white and about 1/3 down the orange brown knobby part. The lower parts seem soft rather than sharp but not blurred and they kind of distract my eyes
April 22nd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
That looks frost indeed. Nice light, details
April 22nd, 2020
