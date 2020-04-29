Previous
I'm Boss Here by milaniet
I'm Boss Here

This red-winged blackbird sure cleared out the feeder when he landed - finches flew everywhere. They allow others to join - he doesn't! Fortunately, they don't come to the backyard very often.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Milanie

ace
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Jane Pittenger ace
I love their song though
April 30th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
You caught this guy in fussing action
April 30th, 2020  
GaryW
I believe him! Great capture.
April 30th, 2020  
