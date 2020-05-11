Sign up
Photo 3053
Waiting on Me
This kingbird was sitting out in the field not the least concerned as I came by. Windy, cold, drizzly day today - but a good one as it was my daughter's 58th birthday. Had a nice dinner together.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6694
photos
294
followers
140
following
836% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th May 2020 11:32am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
kingbird
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Terrific capture and great detail! FAV!
May 12th, 2020
Lynne
Wow! SUPERB!!
May 12th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how the branch wraps around him
May 12th, 2020
