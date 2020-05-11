Previous
Waiting on Me by milaniet
Waiting on Me

This kingbird was sitting out in the field not the least concerned as I came by. Windy, cold, drizzly day today - but a good one as it was my daughter's 58th birthday. Had a nice dinner together.
Milanie

Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Terrific capture and great detail! FAV!
May 12th, 2020  
Lynne
Wow! SUPERB!!
May 12th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the branch wraps around him
May 12th, 2020  
