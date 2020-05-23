Previous
That Tummy is Almost Squeaky Clean by milaniet
That Tummy is Almost Squeaky Clean

We don't see many of the smaller grey squirrels around here, but caught this little guy out wandering through the clover. His white tummy almost shined.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Sandra Wyatt
Great shot.
Great shot.
May 24th, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Really cute among the clovers
May 24th, 2020  
