I Can See You! by milaniet
Photo 3087

I Can See You!

Loads of little bees around the river wildflowers - just had a few minutes to check - but that seemed to pretty well sum it up today!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Milanie

Jane Pittenger ace
Like how his eye is peeking around the blossom petal
June 15th, 2020  
Debra ace
Beautifully captured
June 15th, 2020  
