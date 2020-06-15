Previous
Seaside Dragonlet by milaniet
Photo 3088

Seaside Dragonlet

First dragonfly I've caught this year - still none down at the little creek - there's been so much erosion to that creek (thanks to the city mowers) that so much has changed for the wildlife.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
