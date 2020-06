He's in Big Trouble with Momma!

I was weed eating down the fence line, when I spotted some movement out of the corner of my eye. A young blue jay sitting on the old (very - early 1950"s) tv antenna. Went for a camera hoping he'd stay. He did and wasn't the least concerned (was watching his breathing) when I came up close. Now, Momma, on the other hand, was furious. Made quite a racket until I left and then shortly after the baby was gone, too.