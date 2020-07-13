Previous
Next
I Surrender! by milaniet
Photo 3116

I Surrender!

Went up on the mountain to Mt. Magazine to see if there was any activity - some but not like before. Just a few of the hummingbirds doing their thing and very few butterflies.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow love the clarity............excellent freezing the action!
July 14th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- when I get two at my feeder I feel like it's a hummingbird traffic jam!
July 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise