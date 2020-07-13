Sign up
Photo 3116
I Surrender!
Went up on the mountain to Mt. Magazine to see if there was any activity - some but not like before. Just a few of the hummingbirds doing their thing and very few butterflies.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
6799
photos
297
followers
148
following
nature
hummingbirds
Islandgirl
ace
Wow love the clarity............excellent freezing the action!
July 14th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot- when I get two at my feeder I feel like it's a hummingbird traffic jam!
July 14th, 2020
