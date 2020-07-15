Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3118
Looking Out the Kitchen Window
Really odd on black. Couldn't see the thread hewas hanging on but he sure looked a bit on the creepy side. Had to work on the flower beds downtown this morning and the heat about ended my day of being outside. Glad to find him from indoors.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Tags
nature
,
spider
marlboromaam
ace
That's so cool! Yes, glad he's outside! Stay hydrated in this heat!
July 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
yuk
July 16th, 2020
