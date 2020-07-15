Previous
Looking Out the Kitchen Window by milaniet
Photo 3118

Looking Out the Kitchen Window

Really odd on black. Couldn't see the thread hewas hanging on but he sure looked a bit on the creepy side. Had to work on the flower beds downtown this morning and the heat about ended my day of being outside. Glad to find him from indoors.
15th July 2020

Milanie

@milaniet

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
That's so cool! Yes, glad he's outside! Stay hydrated in this heat!
July 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
yuk
July 16th, 2020  
