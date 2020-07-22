Previous
Somebody Dropped the Paint Bucket by milaniet
Somebody Dropped the Paint Bucket

Or maybe a cup of flour. A quick stop by the pond yesterday and saw this rather unusually colored duck.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Jean ace
Very unusual. Love the ripples and reflection.
July 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Aww! Sweet capture! It is very unusual.
July 22nd, 2020  
