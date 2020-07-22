Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3125
Somebody Dropped the Paint Bucket
Or maybe a cup of flour. A quick stop by the pond yesterday and saw this rather unusually colored duck.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6810
photos
298
followers
150
following
856% complete
View this month »
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Latest from all albums
3119
1466
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st July 2020 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
duck
Jean
ace
Very unusual. Love the ripples and reflection.
July 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Aww! Sweet capture! It is very unusual.
July 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close