Photo 3130
Oh So Tiny
He just barely caught my eye - only because I was looking so desperately! We played ring around the grass stalk with him trying to stay hidden - couldn't have been 1/2" long - a newbie.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6818
photos
297
followers
150
following
857% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th July 2020 7:59am
Tags
nature
,
grasshopper
,
macro-innature
Jean
ace
Beautiful macro! Well spotted.
July 27th, 2020
