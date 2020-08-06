Previous
Today's Lone Visitor by milaniet
Photo 3140

Today's Lone Visitor

Spotted this American Lady out the kitchen window. Hoping to get it posted before this thunder storm gets any stronger! Shows well on black.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Gosia ace
Perfect on the black background
August 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Sharp, clear detail! Beautiful shot, Milanie!
August 7th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a beauty!
August 7th, 2020  
Barb ace
Magnificent capture, Milanie! Fav
August 7th, 2020  
Annie D ace
stunning detail
August 7th, 2020  
