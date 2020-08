26 and Counting

While wading Lee Creek at Devil's Den today I first noticed the cairn top left. What a job they did there - must have been several people working on that one - those slab rocks were heavy. Then started noticing them in the creek (which was quite low right now) and on the banks. Stopped counting (and walking) when I came to #26. Kept thinking how beautiful these would be in Montana with their colorful creek rocks.