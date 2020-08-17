Sign up
Photo 3151
More Damselflies On the Way
While sitting on the rock with my feet in the water. the damselflies were busy everywhere! I've never seen so many active little guys - must have been a full moon that night or something :)
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th August 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
damselfly
marlboromaam
ace
What a marvelous capture! You're a lucky gal to have so many around for those photo ops!
August 17th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Fantastic catch!! nice details in those wings
August 17th, 2020
