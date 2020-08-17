Previous
More Damselflies On the Way by milaniet
Photo 3151

More Damselflies On the Way

While sitting on the rock with my feet in the water. the damselflies were busy everywhere! I've never seen so many active little guys - must have been a full moon that night or something :)
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam ace
What a marvelous capture! You're a lucky gal to have so many around for those photo ops!
August 17th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic catch!! nice details in those wings
August 17th, 2020  
