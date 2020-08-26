Previous
Stopping to Sniff the Butterfly Bush by milaniet
Photo 3160

Stopping to Sniff the Butterfly Bush

Rarely am I able to get a shot of the Snowberry Clearwing - they're faster than a hummingbird! Taken the other day - has rained since 9 this morning without stop and we have 4 more days of it. Ugh!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Pam Knowler ace
Wow what an amazing capture!
August 26th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Well done! Are you going to be getting rain from the hurricane?
August 26th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Terrific capture!
August 26th, 2020  
KV ace
We had a lot of rain too... it is finally sunny again Lovely shot... I chased a few of these around the Zinnia patch the other day... they are so cool.
August 26th, 2020  
Debra ace
Great capture! I’ve only seen one of these once before
August 26th, 2020  
