More Eye Than Insect by milaniet
More Eye Than Insect

Details nice on black. The Fiery Skipper is so small to have such big eyes. They're real interesting when you see them up close.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard
Great shot
September 2nd, 2020  
Islandgirl
Nice composition and big eye for sure, love those purple flowers!
September 2nd, 2020  
marlboromaam
Beautiful capture, Milanie! FAV and pinning! =)
September 2nd, 2020  
sarah
Oh what big eyes you have ! Fav
September 2nd, 2020  
