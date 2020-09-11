Previous
Don't Need Rain to Make Wet Shoes! by milaniet
Don't Need Rain to Make Wet Shoes!

One more from 3 days ago - definitely a dewy morning and to reach these I got wet almost to my knees! Rainy today - didn't clear off until supper time and then it's Jerik time :) so thought I'd get a chance to post this spiderweb.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Milanie

Esther Rosenberg ace
Loves those water pearled.
September 12th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Just beautiful! FAV and pinning. =)
September 12th, 2020  
