Photo 3176
Don't Need Rain to Make Wet Shoes!
One more from 3 days ago - definitely a dewy morning and to reach these I got wet almost to my knees! Rainy today - didn't clear off until supper time and then it's Jerik time :) so thought I'd get a chance to post this spiderweb.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6871
photos
294
followers
156
following
870% complete
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
2225
3176
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th September 2020 6:45am
Tags
nature
,
spiderweb
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Loves those water pearled.
September 12th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Just beautiful! FAV and pinning. =)
September 12th, 2020
