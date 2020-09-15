Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3180
A Gift from the Birds
Trying out my Nifty Fifty lens on my surprise sunflower. It's been fun watching it grow in the pot under the bird feeder. One of the fallen seeds actually took root.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6875
photos
294
followers
156
following
871% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
11th September 2020 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
sunflower
,
nf-sooc-2020
Lou Ann
ace
Sometimes they plant things exactly where they need to be! This is a lovely sunflower.
September 16th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a blessing for it to sprout and grow for you. Lovely shot, Milanie!
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Special seed, grew into this beautiful sunflower. So great,. Beautiful focus and close up.
September 16th, 2020
