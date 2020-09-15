Previous
A Gift from the Birds by milaniet
Photo 3180

A Gift from the Birds

Trying out my Nifty Fifty lens on my surprise sunflower. It's been fun watching it grow in the pot under the bird feeder. One of the fallen seeds actually took root.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Milanie


@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
Sometimes they plant things exactly where they need to be! This is a lovely sunflower.
September 16th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
What a blessing for it to sprout and grow for you. Lovely shot, Milanie!
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Special seed, grew into this beautiful sunflower. So great,. Beautiful focus and close up.
September 16th, 2020  
