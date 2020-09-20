Previous
Next
Both Sides of the Road by milaniet
Photo 3185

Both Sides of the Road

While on the way up to Mt. Magazine, both sides of the road were lined with these yellow flowers at least five feet high and went back this thick at least 4 feet deep. It was gorgeous!
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! I can imagine it. I hope you got more shots!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise