Photo 3185
Both Sides of the Road
While on the way up to Mt. Magazine, both sides of the road were lined with these yellow flowers at least five feet high and went back this thick at least 4 feet deep. It was gorgeous!
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
6880
photos
293
followers
155
following
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! I can imagine it. I hope you got more shots!
September 21st, 2020
