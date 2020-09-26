Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3191
Caught
I'm guessing this is pieces of hay twisted together that got caught in the barbed wire fencing - perhaps when they were baling. Thought it made a good b&w. Neat on black.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th September 2020 8:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
hay
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning. =) It's an excellent black and white!
September 26th, 2020
