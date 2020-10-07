Previous
Next
Fall Arrives in the Ozarks by milaniet
Photo 3202

Fall Arrives in the Ozarks

Nice on black. Well, at least in this one maple tree - it always turns the earliest around here. Love watching for its orange beauty.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful tones and dof.
October 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
It is an orange beauty! FAV and pinning.
October 7th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
gorgeous fall shot, love the colour and lighting
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise