Photo 3202
Fall Arrives in the Ozarks
Nice on black. Well, at least in this one maple tree - it always turns the earliest around here. Love watching for its orange beauty.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
3
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6898
photos
287
followers
154
following
877% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th October 2020 3:20pm
tree
nature
leaves
orange
maple
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful tones and dof.
October 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
It is an orange beauty! FAV and pinning.
October 7th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
gorgeous fall shot, love the colour and lighting
October 7th, 2020
