Showing Their Fall Colors by milaniet
Photo 3203

Showing Their Fall Colors

It wasn't but a week or two ago that I was bemoaning the fact that I'd never seen the Chinese Lanterns in any stage but green - then this morning on my walk there was a small patch of orange that caught my eye. Yea!
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Photo Details

sheri
Such a perfectly festive subject! Love the color intensity and the soft dof.
October 9th, 2020  
