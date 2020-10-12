Previous
Race You to the Other Side by milaniet
Race You to the Other Side

I was kneeling to watch a large gathering of geese swimming in the backwater when suddenly I heard much splashing and honking and turned my camera just in time to catch these two go by. No focusing - just click the shutter!
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam ace
What a wonderful shot!
October 13th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Great capture!
October 13th, 2020  
