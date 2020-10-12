Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3207
Race You to the Other Side
I was kneeling to watch a large gathering of geese swimming in the backwater when suddenly I heard much splashing and honking and turned my camera just in time to catch these two go by. No focusing - just click the shutter!
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6905
photos
287
followers
154
following
878% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2020 10:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
canadian-geese
marlboromaam
ace
What a wonderful shot!
October 13th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great capture!
October 13th, 2020
