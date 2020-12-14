Sign up
Photo 3270
Not a creature was stirring . . .
No wind at all as I passed Gar Creek - had to shoot this winter reflection (when I'd much rather be shooting the snow they got 1-1/2 hours from here!).
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
reflection
trees
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous colors. Love how the duck swims across and breaks up the perfect reflection :)
December 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Super shot! Love your reflections and tones of color!
December 15th, 2020
