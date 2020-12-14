Previous
Not a creature was stirring . . . by milaniet
Not a creature was stirring . . .

No wind at all as I passed Gar Creek - had to shoot this winter reflection (when I'd much rather be shooting the snow they got 1-1/2 hours from here!).
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous colors. Love how the duck swims across and breaks up the perfect reflection :)
December 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Super shot! Love your reflections and tones of color!
December 15th, 2020  
