Photo 3291
When You're from Arkansas, You Can't Pass on a Snowshot
Neat on black. This leaf caught my eye yesterday up at Mt. Magazine with the sun shining through it. Just love a scene with snow it it!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
3rd January 2021 8:21am
snow
nature
leaf
Allison Maltese
This is quite beautiful, Milanie!
January 4th, 2021
Kevin Smith
Lovely photo
January 4th, 2021
