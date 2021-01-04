Previous
When You're from Arkansas, You Can't Pass on a Snowshot by milaniet
When You're from Arkansas, You Can't Pass on a Snowshot

Neat on black. This leaf caught my eye yesterday up at Mt. Magazine with the sun shining through it. Just love a scene with snow it it!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Milanie

Allison Maltese
This is quite beautiful, Milanie!
January 4th, 2021  
Kevin Smith
Lovely photo
January 4th, 2021  
