Photo 3290
Just Some Little Leftovers
Drove over early this morning to Mt. Magazine hoping that all the rain we've had was frozen on the trees. Surprise - the temperatures atop the mountain were higher than down in the valley - no ice. But did enjoy the dusting of snow that was left.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6998
photos
291
followers
165
following
901% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd January 2021 7:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
trees
,
trail
marlboromaam
ace
I really like your POV with this lovely view!
January 3rd, 2021
