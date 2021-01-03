Previous
Just Some Little Leftovers by milaniet
Photo 3290

Just Some Little Leftovers

Drove over early this morning to Mt. Magazine hoping that all the rain we've had was frozen on the trees. Surprise - the temperatures atop the mountain were higher than down in the valley - no ice. But did enjoy the dusting of snow that was left.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
901% complete

marlboromaam ace
I really like your POV with this lovely view!
January 3rd, 2021  
