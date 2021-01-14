Previous
All Full and Ready to Dismount by milaniet
All Full and Ready to Dismount

This one little squirrel (not as little any more) eats more than the finches combined! This feeder is about 5 feet off the ground - no challenge! He is fun to watch though.
Milanie

