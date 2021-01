This Little Backyard is Becoming a Wildlife Haven

This is definitely a first to spot - though maybe not a first time visitor. Was watching the woodpecker in the tree when what I thought was a large cat came strolling by. 2nd look - no cat! The raccoon was in no hurry - wandered around the patio then climbed up in my hellebore pot. Let him stay long enough to get a shot then opened the door to encourage him to move on out! Another day of rain.