Sign of the Times

Guess the lichen on this pine cone might be attributed to all the rain we've had this month. Sure did make it different looking. Neat details enlarged.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Really amazing find and capture, Milanie! I've not seen lichens on a pine cone yet. Looks similar to the one I identified not too long ago, but I wouldn't lay a bet on it.
January 27th, 2021  
sheri
Same here. It's pouring rain as I write. Love your detail, so crisp and clear.
January 27th, 2021  
Leslie ace
cool looking pinecone
January 27th, 2021  
