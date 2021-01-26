Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3313
Sign of the Times
Guess the lichen on this pine cone might be attributed to all the rain we've had this month. Sure did make it different looking. Neat details enlarged.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7022
photos
295
followers
164
following
907% complete
View this month »
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
24th January 2021 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
lichen
,
pinecone
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Really amazing find and capture, Milanie! I've not seen lichens on a pine cone yet. Looks similar to the one I identified not too long ago, but I wouldn't lay a bet on it.
January 27th, 2021
sheri
Same here. It's pouring rain as I write. Love your detail, so crisp and clear.
January 27th, 2021
Leslie
ace
cool looking pinecone
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close