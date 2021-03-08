Sign up
Photo 3354
Guess We'll Have Stir Fry Tonight
On to week 2 of learning about black and white. This week I'm trying food - never done a food shot before (there may be a reason here!). Looked in the fridge and first found a pepper.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
4
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7108
photos
297
followers
173
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Latest from all albums
2267
3351
3352
2268
2269
3353
2270
3354
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
pepper
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! It has nice texture and a lovely reflection.
March 9th, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
Stir fry is good any night
March 9th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice shot. I had to think hard at first on what is was ....I hope you enjoyed your stir fry.
March 9th, 2021
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great shot! Love a stir-fry
March 9th, 2021
