Guess We'll Have Stir Fry Tonight by milaniet
Guess We'll Have Stir Fry Tonight

On to week 2 of learning about black and white. This week I'm trying food - never done a food shot before (there may be a reason here!). Looked in the fridge and first found a pepper.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! It has nice texture and a lovely reflection.
March 9th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
Stir fry is good any night
March 9th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice shot. I had to think hard at first on what is was ....I hope you enjoyed your stir fry.
March 9th, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great shot! Love a stir-fry
March 9th, 2021  
