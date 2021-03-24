Previous
Next
Back to the "What Is It?" by milaniet
Photo 3370

Back to the "What Is It?"

I did find out that this one was titled "My Blessed Life" - go figure. I did like the way the artist was able to use the small space available without windows. Well, after a search I found it was an otter - what and why still hunting
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Very unusual, great capture!
March 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great find! Lovely black and white.
March 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully done!
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise