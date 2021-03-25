Previous
Mole Eating a Yummy Worm by milaniet
Photo 3371

Mole Eating a Yummy Worm

Yes, that's the way they described this on-line. Another piece of artistry by the Belgian street artist ROA. He has done these different murals all over the world. BOB definitely.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

*lynn ace
amazing details by the artist and photographer
March 25th, 2021  
