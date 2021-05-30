Previous
Giving Thanks by milaniet
Photo 3437

Giving Thanks

Or that's what it looks like. And I'd like to give thanks to all of you on 365 that have supported me for these nearly 10 years. I'll post tomorrow, but then feel I need to take a break until things get more settled and I can get out and about as normal for things fun and inspiring. Things are getting better - slowly - but walking still isn't among them though I did manage 2/3 mile yesterday. Jerik comes home today and that's going to take a lot of my time and strength - and I can't wait to see him. I'll be checking in periodically and hope to be back to posting regularly in the near future.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It looks like it too! A lovely capture!
May 30th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
He looks happy.

Take care. Hope you feel better soon and we see you back
May 30th, 2021  
