Giving Thanks

Or that's what it looks like. And I'd like to give thanks to all of you on 365 that have supported me for these nearly 10 years. I'll post tomorrow, but then feel I need to take a break until things get more settled and I can get out and about as normal for things fun and inspiring. Things are getting better - slowly - but walking still isn't among them though I did manage 2/3 mile yesterday. Jerik comes home today and that's going to take a lot of my time and strength - and I can't wait to see him. I'll be checking in periodically and hope to be back to posting regularly in the near future.