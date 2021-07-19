Previous
Ready and Waiting by milaniet
Photo 3452

Ready and Waiting

Had a hard rain shortly before dawn today, so I stopped where I'd found some spider webs last fall and found just a few. Not as clear drops as those before but liked the background
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Jesika
Spider webs and raindrops, a winning combination
July 19th, 2021  
