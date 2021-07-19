Sign up
Photo 3452
Ready and Waiting
Had a hard rain shortly before dawn today, so I stopped where I'd found some spider webs last fall and found just a few. Not as clear drops as those before but liked the background
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7273
photos
299
followers
174
following
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th July 2021 7:49am
Tags
nature
,
spiderweb
Jesika
Spider webs and raindrops, a winning combination
July 19th, 2021
