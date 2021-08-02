Previous
Next
His Wings Almost Look Like Horns! by milaniet
Photo 3466

His Wings Almost Look Like Horns!

The bees were busy everywhere - on every kind of flower or plant. The wings of this one make me think of two horns!
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh they do look like horns. Such a crystal clear capture!
August 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome closeup of a carpenter bumble bee! Lovely little blossoms on that plant.
August 2nd, 2021  
George ace
Stunning detail
August 2nd, 2021  
howaussie ace
Great capture, so clear and so close.
August 2nd, 2021  
Shirley ace
And that looks like one big eye in the center of his forehead ! Great detail in this shot
August 2nd, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Super details he really covers the center
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise