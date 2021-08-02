Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3466
His Wings Almost Look Like Horns!
The bees were busy everywhere - on every kind of flower or plant. The wings of this one make me think of two horns!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7288
photos
295
followers
174
following
949% complete
View this month »
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st August 2021 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bee
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they do look like horns. Such a crystal clear capture!
August 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Awesome closeup of a carpenter bumble bee! Lovely little blossoms on that plant.
August 2nd, 2021
George
ace
Stunning detail
August 2nd, 2021
howaussie
ace
Great capture, so clear and so close.
August 2nd, 2021
Shirley
ace
And that looks like one big eye in the center of his forehead ! Great detail in this shot
August 2nd, 2021
Linda Godwin
Super details he really covers the center
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close