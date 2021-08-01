Sign up
Photo 3465
Took a Second Look!
Went up to Mt. Magazine to see if there were any butterflies (2) but saw several groups of deer just off the road. These two let me back up, roll the window down and shoot several pictures. Not sure what the one on the right's thoughts were though.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7287
photos
294
followers
174
following
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st August 2021 2:13pm
nature
,
deer
Lou Ann
ace
A great scene. I’m like you about that deer on the right, though.
August 2nd, 2021
Anne Pancella
ace
A couple of handsome young men. I went looking for butterflies after dinner and could not find any. Too windy I guess, although that didn't seem to be keeping the mosquitoes down!
August 2nd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Cute….. he looks like he’s telling secrets to the other deer!!
August 2nd, 2021
