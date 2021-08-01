Previous
Took a Second Look! by milaniet
Photo 3465

Took a Second Look!

Went up to Mt. Magazine to see if there were any butterflies (2) but saw several groups of deer just off the road. These two let me back up, roll the window down and shoot several pictures. Not sure what the one on the right's thoughts were though.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A great scene. I’m like you about that deer on the right, though.
August 2nd, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
A couple of handsome young men. I went looking for butterflies after dinner and could not find any. Too windy I guess, although that didn't seem to be keeping the mosquitoes down!
August 2nd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Cute….. he looks like he’s telling secrets to the other deer!!
August 2nd, 2021  
