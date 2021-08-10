Sign up
Photo 3474
I Believe the Foliage is Winning
Another shot from the Mulberry River Sunday. This use to be a popular picnic area but was hesitant to walk down there - I believe the insects (and ticks!) and greenery have taken over.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7296
photos
295
followers
173
following
951% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th August 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
Dawn
ace
Yes it certainly looks like that
August 10th, 2021
