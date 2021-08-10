Previous
I Believe the Foliage is Winning by milaniet
Photo 3474

I Believe the Foliage is Winning

Another shot from the Mulberry River Sunday. This use to be a popular picnic area but was hesitant to walk down there - I believe the insects (and ticks!) and greenery have taken over.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Yes it certainly looks like that
August 10th, 2021  
