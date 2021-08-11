Sign up
Photo 3475
Staying in the Shade
I honestly have been out looking - but this heat and humidity seems to have put everything to a halt or in hiding in some cool cave! Hopefully we'll get a break this weekend.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7297
photos
295
followers
173
following
952% complete
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th August 2021 10:56am
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
browneyedsusan
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed capture of these lovely blooms. I have seriously become heat intolerant as I am getting older. Not a summer person at all anymore. Hope you get some relief.
August 11th, 2021
