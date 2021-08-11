Previous
Staying in the Shade by milaniet
Photo 3475

Staying in the Shade

I honestly have been out looking - but this heat and humidity seems to have put everything to a halt or in hiding in some cool cave! Hopefully we'll get a break this weekend.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Milanie

Diana ace
Beautifully composed capture of these lovely blooms. I have seriously become heat intolerant as I am getting older. Not a summer person at all anymore. Hope you get some relief.
August 11th, 2021  
