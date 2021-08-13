Previous
No Longer Aero-Dynamic! by milaniet
No Longer Aero-Dynamic!

This ragged looking American Lady seemed to be able to fly all right - but the poor thing is definitely not a picture of beauty these days. One of the two butterflies I've seen in my yard this summer.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
I guess they age over the summer! Still pretty!
August 14th, 2021  
GaryW
Beautiful colors!
August 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looking a little tattered, but still a beautiful butterfly.
August 14th, 2021  
