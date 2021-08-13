Sign up
Photo 3477
No Longer Aero-Dynamic!
This ragged looking American Lady seemed to be able to fly all right - but the poor thing is definitely not a picture of beauty these days. One of the two butterflies I've seen in my yard this summer.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7299
photos
295
followers
173
following
952% complete
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th August 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
americanlady
Lou Ann
ace
I guess they age over the summer! Still pretty!
August 14th, 2021
GaryW
Beautiful colors!
August 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looking a little tattered, but still a beautiful butterfly.
August 14th, 2021
