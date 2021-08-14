Sign up
Photo 3478
Past Its Prime
But how unusual this coneflower looks now. I was intrigued with all it's details and shades of brown. They say the temperature this afternoon was only 65 - but the feel like was 96 - guess that spells humidity!
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7300
photos
295
followers
173
following
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
coneflower
