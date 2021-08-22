Sign up
Photo 3486
Back to Pretending I'm You Know Who
But this weird abstract you can still tell what it originally was - but kind of thought it was neat - besides it was 101 today (and not the feel like temperature) and I wasn't staying out!
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
7308
photos
294
followers
172
following
Tags
abstract
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Works for me as a wonderfully colorful piece of modern art. We could hang it in the gallery owner's office. (o;
August 23rd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Wowzy! This is great!
August 23rd, 2021
