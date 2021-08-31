Previous
Along the Wooded Trail by milaniet
Along the Wooded Trail

I had to look these up - Salvia Amistad (sage). Don't think I ever noticed these gorgeous rich purple flowers on a bush before, especially with those black calyces. The things I'm learning!
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Milanie

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
We're never too old to learn new things. They are lovely!
September 1st, 2021  
